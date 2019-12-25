Carl Data Solutions (CNSX:CRL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Carl Data Solutions Inc (CNSX:CRL) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 6,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About Carl Data Solutions (CNSX:CRL)

Carl Data Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer of big-data-as-a-service-based solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Data Services, Data Hosting, and Digital Currency Verification. The company offers data collection, storage, and analytics solutions for data-centric companies.

