ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Up 0.1%

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $76.01, approximately 315,781 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $75.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4403 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

