Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80, approximately 411 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

