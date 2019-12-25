YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Issues Earnings Results

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.
YAYO stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. YayYo has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.
About YayYo
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for YayYo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YayYo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.