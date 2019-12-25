YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Issues Earnings Results

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YAYO stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. YayYo has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

