Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCU)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
