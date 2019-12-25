Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCU)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

