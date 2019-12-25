Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Up 2.9%

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.41 and last traded at $88.27, 4,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 95,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

