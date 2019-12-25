Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.87 and last traded at $96.33, 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

