Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Issues Earnings Results

Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.86) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
ZOE opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.90. Zoetic International has a 12 month low of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.90 ($0.18). The firm has a market cap of $9.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
Zoetic International Company Profile
