Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tapestry Put Options (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,641 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 368% compared to the typical daily volume of 992 put options.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 386,845 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.0% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 162,845 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

