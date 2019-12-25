Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.41 and last traded at $53.46, 1,153 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 367,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.3789 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after acquiring an additional 198,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,676,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,972,000 after purchasing an additional 277,311 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 993,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter.

