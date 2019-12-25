VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.94 and last traded at $34.98, approximately 449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.4849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Israel ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Israel ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

