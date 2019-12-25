JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Stock Price Down 0%

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)’s share price was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.07, approximately 59,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPGB. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 265.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 181,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

