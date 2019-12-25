SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Trading Down 1%

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.27 and last traded at $101.37, approximately 820 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.89.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,455,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth about $554,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GXC)

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.