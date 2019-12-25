SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Trading Down 1%

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.27 and last traded at $101.37, approximately 820 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.39.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.89.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GXC)
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
