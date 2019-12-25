Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of 876% compared to the average daily volume of 1,649 call options.
NYSE:SBGL opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
