Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of 876% compared to the average daily volume of 1,649 call options.

NYSE:SBGL opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 135,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 28.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

