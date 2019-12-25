CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,121 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 1,332 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $585,060. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 522,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

