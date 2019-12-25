Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of K12 Call Options (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 218 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 336% compared to the average volume of 50 call options.

LRN opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. K12 has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $815.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other K12 news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 262.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 507.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

