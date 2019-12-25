ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 41.37% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

