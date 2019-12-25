Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.26 and last traded at $49.32, 74 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $557,000.

