Orchid Island Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 862% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.
Several research analysts have commented on ORC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 1,135,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 398,797 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
