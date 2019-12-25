iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Trading Down 0.8%

iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.16, approximately 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

