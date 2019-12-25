American Tower Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 62,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,863% compared to the average volume of 2,112 call options.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $227.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.95. American Tower has a 52-week low of $150.66 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,404 shares of company stock worth $29,380,550 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.