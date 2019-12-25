American Tower Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 62,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,863% compared to the average volume of 2,112 call options.
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $227.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.95. American Tower has a 52-week low of $150.66 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,404 shares of company stock worth $29,380,550 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.92.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
