Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $50.97, 8,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 31,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

Latest News

Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tapestry Put Options
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.3%
VanEck Vectors Israel ETF Shares Down 1.2%
JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Price Down 0%
SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 1%
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Gold
