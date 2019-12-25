CME Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,517 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 518% compared to the typical volume of 1,541 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.28. CME Group has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,982 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $544,292,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $418,297,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,658,000 after purchasing an additional 429,235 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

