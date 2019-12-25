DHT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 337% compared to the typical daily volume of 522 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 581.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 2,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DHT by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

DHT opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

