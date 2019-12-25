Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.72, approximately 310 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter.

