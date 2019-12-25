Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $744,152. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

