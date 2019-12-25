$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Extended Stay America by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

