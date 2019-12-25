$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,325,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,298 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 933,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 124,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

