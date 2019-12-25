$1.89 EPS Expected for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. Estee Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Estee Lauder Companies.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $205.45 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

