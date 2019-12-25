Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$1.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.81) and the highest is ($1.11). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $522.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.91. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

