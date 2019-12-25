Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $211.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ARA stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

