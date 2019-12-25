Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.03). Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 197.2% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAST opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

