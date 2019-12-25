Brokerages Anticipate Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) to Announce ($0.10) EPS

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $1.79 on Friday. Town Sports International has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. Research analysts predict that Town Sports International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $37,854.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,617.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock worth $10,503,297. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 3,383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

