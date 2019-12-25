Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $113,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

