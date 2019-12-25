SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading 2.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares shot up 2.9% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, 28,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,389,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
