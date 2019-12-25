SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading 2.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares shot up 2.9% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, 28,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,389,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 821,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52,793 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 327,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.