Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $16.04 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $773.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

