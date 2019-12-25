$0.51 EPS Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.40 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.49.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $135,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of -0.06. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.