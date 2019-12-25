Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $43.97 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,371,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after buying an additional 950,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after acquiring an additional 206,589 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

