Zacks: Analysts Expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. BRP posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Desjardins set a $66.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BRP by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BRP by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BRP by 562.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 324,639 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $46.02 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.61%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

