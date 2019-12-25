Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.45.

NVRO opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 0.31. Nevro has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $227,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

