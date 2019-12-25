-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 634,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.