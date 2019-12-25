Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Generac posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Generac by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,688,000 after purchasing an additional 969,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $51,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,399,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Generac has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $102.47.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

