Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.22. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $37.35 on Friday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

