Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ: SONA) in the last few weeks:

12/24/2019 – Southern National Banc. of Virginia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Southern National Banc. of Virginia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – Southern National Banc. of Virginia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Southern National Banc. of Virginia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Southern National Banc. of Virginia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2019 – Southern National Banc. of Virginia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2019 – Southern National Banc. of Virginia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

SONA stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,235 shares of company stock valued at $164,581. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

