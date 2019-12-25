Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NTRA opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.39. Natera has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $109,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $636,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,289 shares of company stock worth $6,661,487 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Natera by 23.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 575.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

