Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.37, 1,267 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

