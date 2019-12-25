VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) Trading Down 1.6%

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86, approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%.
VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCIF)
Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.
