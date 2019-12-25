Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.07, 1,198 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter.

