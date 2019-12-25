Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $30.24, 4,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2287 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

