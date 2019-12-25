Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Stock Price Up 20.6% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) rose 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 19.56 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), approximately 451,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,692% from the average daily volume of 7,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.52. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.10.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

